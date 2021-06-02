Grade II-listed Wardown Park Museum vandalised with graffiti
There has been anger after Luton's most treasured museum was vandalised with painted slogans.
The southern facade of Grade-II listed Wardown Park Museum has been painted over with several political messages.
The Victorian country house dates to the 1870s and has been a listed building since 2000.
It holds some of Bedfordshire's most precious artifacts, including over 700 historical hats, the Shillington Roman coin hoard, an Iron Age mirror and the famed 15th-century Wenlock jug.
News of the graffiti has prompted anger after images were shared online.
Campaign group Save Our Town blasted it as an act of "mindless vandalism".
They added: "It achieves nothing other than annoying the people of Luton.
"Promoting your thoughts or ideas on a public building, or any building, is not clever and this will cost the tax payer to clean it up!
"The museum is a beautiful building and part of Luton's history."
