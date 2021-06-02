Grade II-listed Wardown Park Museum vandalised with graffiti

The south facade of Wardown Park Museum has been vandalised with graffiti

The southern facade of Grade-II listed Wardown Park Museum has been painted over with several political messages.

The Victorian country house dates to the 1870s and has been a listed building since 2000.

It holds some of Bedfordshire's most precious artifacts, including over 700 historical hats, the Shillington Roman coin hoard, an Iron Age mirror and the famed 15th-century Wenlock jug.

Slogans have been painted over the brick walls and pavement

News of the graffiti has prompted anger after images were shared online.

Campaign group Save Our Town blasted it as an act of "mindless vandalism".

They added: "It achieves nothing other than annoying the people of Luton.

"Promoting your thoughts or ideas on a public building, or any building, is not clever and this will cost the tax payer to clean it up!

"The museum is a beautiful building and part of Luton's history."