MP Andrew Selous outside All Saints Church

A Houghton Regis church mentioned in the Domesday Book, has received £13,000 for urgent repairs.

Grade I listed All Saints is one of the very few churches in Bedfordshire to be mentioned in the Domesday Book, completed in 1086.

It remains a focal point for the community, hosting many important civic events. But like all old buildings it needs regular attention and has received a £3,000 Gateway Grant and a £10,000 Wolfson Fabric Repair Grant from the National Churches Trust to fund urgent gutter and drainage work. The responsibility for the upkeep of churches falls on local people, with very limited support from central government.