Grant boost to help preserve Luton's heritage

Grants are available for heritage projects in Luton

Luton council is offering individuals and community organisations grants to support fresh heritage projects across the town.

Applications are open until April 2023 and up to 12 awards of between £200 and £2000 will be made on a rolling basis to those with the most creative, innovative and engaging ideas.

Now in its second year, this initiative has once again been made possible thanks to the National Lottery Fund, a programme for projects that connect people and communities to the national, regional and local heritage of the UK.

The selection criteria will be weighted towards people, communities and areas of heritage which have not received Heritage Funding support in the past. Projects which take place in Luton’s designated conservation areas and heritage enterprise zones are also seen as a priority when applications are being considered.

Cllr Fatima Begum, portfolio holder responsible for Heritage at Luton Council said, “Luton has a wonderfully rich history and there are a number of incredible heritage projects already underway locally which share and celebrate the history of our town and its people.

“We would like to see an even wider range of heritage activity which involves a broader spectrum of people and this fund will enable even more concepts to come to life so that a greater number of stories can be told. This initiative is one of many that help drive our commitment to transforming lives through arts, culture and heritage as part of our Luton 2040 vision.”