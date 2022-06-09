Grant for Age Concern Luton to combat fuel poverty

Age Concern Luton to benefit from grant to combat fuel poverty. A pensioner signs up for help from the new grant

The money will help those facing a ‘heat or eat’ dilemma and is part of £1-million donated in the last three years by the country’s largest electricity distributor, UK Power Networks, under its Power Partners scheme.

ACL director Colette McKeaveney said: “It was fantastic to receive this funding for our fuel poverty project.

"We are already seeing increased hardship caused by increased energy prices on low income older people and this was never more needed than now.”

The charity’s work will include workshops, drop-in sessions and individual visits to help older people with any energy issues in their homes, as well as advice on how to join UK Power Networks’ Priority Services Register for extra support during any power cut.

Power Partners was launched in 2019 to help local communities’ energy needs and re-focused to respond to fuel poverty.

UK Power Networks social sustainability manager Giulia Privitera said: “Many people are facing real financial difficulties keeping hard-to-heat homes warm, so we focused this round of Power Partners on targeted support to tackle fuel poverty through the community charities and organisations who can provide it in the most innovative way to engage with those most in need.

"We aim to reach as many people as possible living in vulnerable circumstances, on low incomes and in low energy efficient properties.”