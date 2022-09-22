Grants of up to £4k are on offer to help communities in Luton

Local groups running projects or services for communities in Luton can now apply for grants of up to £4,000 each from Luton Council for projects that will benefit local people and groups in the community.

The projects can cover any of these key areas:

>A town built on fairness and social justice, supporting and promoting equality, diversity and social inclusion.

Grants are now available

>Improving health inequalities and the root causes of poverty across the town.

>Improving the lives of children and young people through education, play and home life or empowering young people to seek positive change. Some funding for this area has also been provided by the Police and Crime Commissioner for Bedfordshire

>Helping with the environment by working towards carbon net-zero and supporting environmental projects.

Projects will be considered by panels including local volunteers and public meetings of local residents will rate each one and decide how the money is allocated.

Councillor Hazel Simmons, leader of Luton Council, said: “Voluntary groups are at the heart of strong communities and this is a great opportunity for them to get help to improve the lives of their neighbours. With the cost of living crisis starting to bite, this is an important way of getting extra support to local people.

“Last year we saw some fantastic projects supporting local people on mental health and wellbeing, violence and crime reduction, and helping voluntary and charitable groups that saw a sharp rise in demand for their services during the COVID-19 pandemic."

Funding will be split evenly across five areas of the town.

>Central: Barnfield, Biscot, High Town, and Saints

>North: Bramingham, Icknield, Limbury, Northwell, and Sundon Park East: Crawley, Round Green, Stopsley, and Wigmore

>South: Dallow, Farley, and South

>West: Challney, Leagrave, and Lewsey

You can find out more information on the scheme and apply here.

All applications must be submitted by Sunday 30 October 2022.