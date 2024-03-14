Great British Clean Up: Join Luton volunteers to help keep the town tidy - starting this weekend
A Luton litter-picking organisation is taking part in this year's Great British Clean Up – which is running for its ninth year.
The Great British Spring Clean runs from March 15 to March 31, and Luton volunteers have pledged to take part in the upcoming cleaning events. The initiative aims to encourage people to get out and clean up their area.
Here is the list of upcoming cleaning events in Luton – the listed events are open for anyone to attend:
Saturday, March 16: Lea Manor Swimming Pool at 10am, London Road / Ashton Road at 2pm.
Sunday, March 17: Neville Road / Icknield Way at 10.30am, Wandon Park at 2pm.
Tuesday, March 19: Chaul End Lane (near KFC) at 9am.
Wednesday, March 20: Capability Green Slip Road at 12pm.
Thursday, March 21: Kimpton Road War Memorial at 12pm, London Luton Airport Staff at 2pm.
Friday, March 22: 26 Crawley Green Road at 12pm, Bury Park, Birch Link at 12pm.
Saturday, March 23: Ennismore Green at 10.30am, Hightown Sports and Arts Centre at 1pm.
Sunday, March 24: Raynham Way Community Centre at 11am.
Monday, March 25: Barnfield College at 12pm.
Tuesday, March 26: Luton BID (Market Hill) at 12pm.
Wednesday, March 27: Warden Hill Residents at 7.15pm, Farley Hill Residents (Whipperly Ring Shops) at 7.15pm.
Thursday, March 28: Brantwood Park at 12pm.
Friday, March 29: Chantry Primary School at 10.30am.
Saturday, March 30: Leagrave Park (Old Bowls Club) at 10.30am.
Sunday, March 31: Inspire, Sports Village at 10am, Turners Rd South (Knoll) at 2pm.
ABCD-In-Luton’s Kevin Poulton has helped to organise Luton’s GBSC events since 2017. He said: “It is fantastic to be joined by so many volunteers that have stepped forward to show their pride in our town by helping to KeepLutonTidy, both as part of this series of events and throughout the year.
"We have had groups that contact us and form up because they have seen the National campaign, but who then keep going all year round under the local banner.”
All equipment including gloves is provided.