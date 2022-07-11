Great great grandad from Luton celebrates his 100th birthday - with five generations of his family

Kenneth Morgan, surrounded by his family and holding the latest edition, at a party to celebrate his 100th birthday

A great great grandad celebrated his 100th birthday with a family party this week.

Kenneth James Brook Morgan celebrated with five generations of his family who gathered for the event on Saturday.

He was born in London on July 5, 1922 and left school at 12 to work as a tailor.

Kenneth during his naval service in World War II

From there he became a messenger boy with the BBC before moving to Worcestershire, where he became involved in the war work, listening to recordings of Germans

During World War II he became a seaman gunner on HMS Maidstone, a depot ship for submarines, based in Gibraltar and the Algiers before operating with the Eastern and then the Pacific fleet.

After the war he became a wood machinist and settled in Luton with wife Lily and daughter Susan.

After Lily’s death in 1978, Kenneth remarried again but his second wife May died in 2004. He now lives with his daughter and son in law in Sundon Park.

One family legend is that he met Elvis Presley in a pub. The iconic singer is reputed to have been shown round the sights of London by actor and singer Tommy Steele in 1958.

He spent many happy years in retirement making things out of wood for his growing family. As well as Susan, he now has four grandchildren, nine great grandchildren and the new edition, his first great great grandchild Wayne Sweeney who was born in June.

Granddaughter Nicola Farmer said: “He was super excited to become a great great grandfather. He is a real family man and absolutely amazing. The best grandad ever.”