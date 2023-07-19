Ten parks and green spaces across Luton and Dunstable have won the Green Flag Award.

The award is an international quality mark which recognises spaces across the region that have a good visual appearance, range of facilities, and are well maintained with good ease of access.

In Luton, Brantwood Park, Leagrave Park, Memorial Park, Peoples Park, Stockwood Park, and Wardown Park have been handed the award.

In Dunstable, Bennett Memorial Recreation Ground, Dunstable Cemetery, Grove House Gardens, and Priory Gardens – which was also for the Green Heritage Accreditation – have been awarded the Green Flag.

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of Luton Council, said “I am pleased to hear that Luton’s parks have retained their Green Flag status once again. I would like to thank and commend the efforts of all those who continually maintain our parks to such a high standard.”

Any green space that is freely accessible to the public is eligible to enter for a Green Flag Award, and awards are given out annually. This year, 197 were chosen across the East of England.

The award initiative is run by the environmental charity Keep Britain Tidy. Scheme manager Paul Todd MBE said: “I would like to congratulate everyone involved in ensuring that these six parks have achieved the Green Flag Award.