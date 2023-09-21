Greystone Solicitors’ Funding keeps L&D Radio on the Airwaves

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Greystone Solicitors has once again committed to sponsoring the L&D Radio Station.

This ongoing partnership allows the station to continue providing vital services to L&D Hospital’s patients and staff members.

L&D Radio Station plays an instrumental role in boosting the well-being of patients and staff alike. The varied programming includes uplifting music, engaging talk shows, and informative health and wellness segments. This creates an environment where people can feel connected and uplifted during their time at the hospital.

Director of Greystone Solicitors, Bilal Farooq said: "Supporting this incredible initiative aligns perfectly with the firm's core values of making a positive impact in the community".