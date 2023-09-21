News you can trust since 1891
Greystone Solicitors’ Funding keeps L&D Radio on the Airwaves

Greystone Solicitors continued sponsorship ensures L&D Radio continues to bring its valuable broadcasts to the community
By bilal farooqContributor
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:07 BST- 1 min read
Greystone Solicitors has once again committed to sponsoring the L&D Radio Station.

This ongoing partnership allows the station to continue providing vital services to L&D Hospital’s patients and staff members.

L&D Radio Station plays an instrumental role in boosting the well-being of patients and staff alike. The varied programming includes uplifting music, engaging talk shows, and informative health and wellness segments. This creates an environment where people can feel connected and uplifted during their time at the hospital.

Director of Greystone Solicitors with L&amp;D Radio host Keith Bowden and the manager Glyn Davies Director of Greystone Solicitors with L&amp;D Radio host Keith Bowden and the manager Glyn Davies
Director of Greystone Solicitors, Bilal Farooq said: "Supporting this incredible initiative aligns perfectly with the firm's core values of making a positive impact in the community".

The firm’s continued sponsorship is not only a testament to their dedication to corporate social responsibility but also an expression of gratitude to the L&D Hospital for their exceptional care and commitment.