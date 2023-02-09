Gemma Gamble with her late husband Ed and their daughter Amelia. He died only three months after being diagnosed with a brain tumour and she is raising funds and awareness of the vital role hospices play in our communities

It will take place at Stockwood Park golf course on Friday, March 24 and will be the first of two charity challenges aimed at raising awareness of hospices like Keech and the wonderful facilities they provide. And she’s hoping a local company or business person will step forward to sponsor the event.

Occupational therapist Gemma, who has worked in mental health for more than 20 years, says: “If we lose places like Keech we’re in trouble.

"To say they are fantastic is an understatement - which is why my family and I are so passionate about raising funds to help keep their support available for people in the surrounding area.

"As a healthcare worker myself, I was appalled by the lack of care and support we got from the NHS.

"If my husband Ed hadn’t managed to get a bed at Keech, I would have broken.

"While caring for him at home, we had limited access to equipment, no follow up post diagnosis and discharge and no contact from NHS services for three weeks.

"The saddest thing was in the limited time we had left, I had to spend hours on the phone trying to get the care, support and guidance he needed.

"It was only when he was so poorly and in need of end-of-life care that Keech became involved. They did everything and more to keep him comfortable and enabled us to spend his final hours together.

She added: “Unfortunately, before he was admitted to Keech, I had to witness his journey through treatment for terminal cancer which lacked empathy and was was at times almost archaic.

"It’s now my lifelong project to raise awareness of hospices and the vital role they play in our communities.”

Ed, a Sainsbury’s manager, was only 42 when he died after being diagnosed with multifocal glioblastoma, a very aggressive form of brain cancer.

Caddington-based Gemma describes him as the “funniest, kindest man who always saw the best in everyone.”

The couple, who went to school together in Hemel Hempstead – his mum was her maths teacher – have a five-year-old daughter, Amelia.

Gemma says Keech have also been wonderful with her: “They’ve been absolutely amazing. She’s had music therapy and the beautiful way they handle end-of-care treatment has helped her adjust to life without Daddy.”

Ed was a keen golfer in his youth and many of his friends still play, which is why Gemma decided on the Golf for Gamble fundraiser.

She’s also planning a fundraising trek up Scafell Pike on the first anniversary of his death – July 8.

> Gemma is very grateful to her brother, Gary Foley, who has organised the Golf for Gamble day, Registration and breakfast take place rom 7am, followed by a a tee off shotgun start at 9am on the 18 hole course with lunch included.