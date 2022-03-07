'Grim Reaper' leads protestors against Luton Airport expansion plans

Luton Rising’s public consultation about the proposed long-term expansion of London Luton Airport is into its fourth week, as protestors against the move campaigned against the plans last week.

The 'Grim Reaper' greeted people arriving in Harpenden on Friday over concerns about plans to virtually double the number of passengers using Luton Airport from 18 million per year to 32 million.

Protestors from a new coalition of six environmental groups determined to stop the expansion, demonstrated outside one of the consultation events.

The 'Grim Reaper' protesting about Luton Airport's expansion plans

They say nearly doubling the number of passengers will massively increase air, noise and traffic pollution and would be totally incompatible with Luton Council’s, and the Government’s, declarations of a climate and nature crisis.

The expansion would mean 40,000 – 50,000 additional car journeys in and out of the airport each day, and two new car parks that would lay waste to large parts of Wigmore Park.

Andrew Lambourne of LADACAN (Luton and District Association for the Control of Airport Noise) said “Luton Rising is wholly owned by Luton Borough Council. And yet the council has set a target of being carbon neutral by 2040. The council cannot possibly achieve its aim with credibility, when it is actively encouraging the expansion of one of the largest sources of carbon emissions in the county.”

But Luton Rising says the expansion will have many benefits across the region, and plans are in place to mitigate potential drawbacks.

Cllr Javeria Hussain, chair of Luton Rising, said: “The important thing is to make sure your voice is heard. Your feedback can not only tell us what aspects of the proposals you like and dislike, but also help us to improve them.”

You can find out all about the proposals at lutonrising.org.uk where you can visit a virtual consultation room, find out about in-person events and download any of the documents. You can download a summary of our proposals & FAQs here, or watch the consultation video to get an overview.

You can respond to the consultation until 4 April 2022 in the following ways:

Email your views to: [email protected]Write a letter and send it to the email address above, or post it to: Freepost Future Luton 2022 (no stamp required)

Complete an online feedback form here Or fill out a paper version which you can download here, or order via phone at 0800 538 5203.

The in-person event at Stevenage that had to be postponed owing to Storm Eunice has been re-arranged for Tuesday 15 March, from 15:00-20:00hrs, at Stevenage Arts and Leisure Centre, Lytton Way, Stevenage SG1 1LZ.

Other in-person events continue as follows:

Thursday 10 March, 15:30-20:30hrs, Hitchin Town Hall, Brand Street, Hitchin SG5 1HX

Wednesday 16 March, 14:00-19:00hrs, Victoria Hall, Akeman Street, Tring HP23 6AA

Saturday 19 March, 10:30-15:00hrs, Whitwell New Fellowship Hall, Bendish Lane, Whitwell SG4 8HT

Monday 21 March, 15:00-20:00hrs, Jubilee Centre, Catherine Street, St Albans AL3 5BU

Saturday 26 March, 10:30-15:00hrs, Wigmore Church and Community Centre, Crawley Green Road, Luton LU2 9TE