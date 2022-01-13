The Premier Inn in Luton was evacuated last night (Wednesday, January 12) over a false alarm caused by someone smoking in a communal area.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to reports of a fire just before 10pm and staff at the hotel on Regent Street evacuated the building.

Crews from Luton, Stopsley, Dunstable, Toddington and Leighton Buzzard attended the incident.

Firefighters in breathing apparatus at rear of fire appliance (C) Tony Margiocchi

A spokesperson for Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue said: "This turned out to be a false alarm caused by someone smoking in a communal area on the third floor which had caused a smell of burning.

"A full evacuation of the building was carried out by on-site staff, and a full search of all rooms and floors was carried out by Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service using a thermal imaging camera."

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue were called to Premier Inn in Luton last night (C) Tony Margiocchi

Guests and staff waiting outside the hotel (C) Tony Margiocchi