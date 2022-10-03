Halloween events: Spooky games and the chance to make your own broomstick at Dunstable Downs Halloween Trail

Here’s to a brooming lovely day out at Dunstable Downs this half term.

Follow the trail to help a witch and wizard find their lost cat in a Halloween Trail at the National Trust event which runs from October 22-30.

‘A Cat’s Tail’ Halloween Trail is from 10am-4pm every day and youngsters are invited to join a 'A Cat's Tail' to help the Trust’s resident Witch and Wizard find their lost pet cat on Dunstable Downs!

Halloween at Nunnington Hall, North Yorkshire

With fact-filled fun activity stations, spooky games and an exciting broom-making craft, there will be something for little ones and older kids alike. £3 per trail, no pre-booking necessary. Brooms will be available on a first come, first served basis.

And there is much more at National Trust properties this half term, encouraging people to get out and about, enjoying the fresh air and lovely scenery.

Whether it's the technicolour canopy of autumn colour, the rustle of leaves underfoot or the sight of toadstools among the fallen leaves, autumn is a feast for the senses.

Track down the best autumn colour you can find on a walk with your family this October. Have a family leaf hunt to find the biggest and brightest leaves, challenge your family to a game of Top Trunks, enjoy conker battles with friends or head off on a scavenger hunt to see what else you can find to create some wild art when you get home.