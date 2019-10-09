Halloween party to raise money for Keech

A woman from Dunstable is organising a Hallowe'en party on Friday, November 1, to raise money for Keech Hospice Care.

Kirstie Riches is holding a Halloween Ball at the United Services Club, in Dunstable, this is the 7th annual event she has organised her Grandad's memory, since he passed away in 2013, so far she has raised over £16,000.

Halloween Ball to raise money for Keech

She said: "Keech cared for my Grandad in 2013 and they were amazing, we have a big, close family and they let us all stay, we pretty much moved in for those five days and Keech got all the cushions out for us and they got us biscuits, they were so accommodating.

"I think until you have experienced what Keech do, it is difficult to fully understand how much they do and how much it helps families, they are truly amazing and we, as a family, can not thank them enough."

On the night there will be food, a raffle with prizes donated from local businesses, and live music from Joe Corrigan and Signature Swing.

The 36-year-old added: "This event is for adults only, we do get the children involved in other events like the colour dash but it is nice to do something for just the adults as well.

"People can come, have a good time, dress up in a costume if they want to, and raise money for a great charity.

"Keech have supported so many local families in Dunstable, Luton and surrounding areas - they rely on people fundraising and charitable donations to be able to continue to provide the phenomenal care they give to both adults and children."

The Halloween Ball is from 7pm and tickets are £20, to buy a ticket call Kirstie on 07734967814 or visit the United Services Club in Dunstable.

To make a donation visit: www.justgiving.com/fundraising/kirstie-riches.