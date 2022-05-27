Valerie Dearnley of Stopsley, the leading light behind That's Entertainment

Glasgow-born Valerie, who now lives in Stopsley, explains: “A small core of us wanted to carry on. So we did – in the garage-cum-studio of one of the singers.

"Over the years, various people came and went and we started meeting at my house to sing, chat, drink tea and socialise.

“At the time I used to play for midweek services at a couple of retirement homes and some of the residents said they were interested in having a performance.

“And that’s how That’s Entertainment was born, back in 2003.”

Since then the happy band has gone from strength to strength, branching out to church halls, community centres and even pubs.

Valerie explains: “At first it was more like a concert.

“Then I began to notice that people loved it when they could join in but they didn’t always know the words. So we made them song books."

Each show is unique and tailored to specific needs. The performance could include surprises, stories interwoven with songs both old and new, but always involves the participation of everyone there.

Members are often asked why they undertake all this hard work, the hours of preparation and practice.

Valerie smiles: “Well it’s not for fame or fortune, that’s for sure.

"It’s for happiness. The audience’s happiness is our happiness. It’s to be shared . . . poured out and received.

“Nothing beats the emotion of seeing that gleam of pleasure – or even a tear of joy as someone remembers something beautiful in their past, nor the privilege of sharing that moment with them after the show and hearing their memories.”

Valerie and her late husband Dennis lived all over the country before settling in Luton in 1998.

She says: “The main thing I’ve learned is that we’re all the same: looking to belong, to love and be loved, to laugh and cry without ridicule.

"I’ve always been involved in one way or another with entertainment and I love bringing it to others.”

Growing up in Glasgow, she joined the choir in junior school and began playing cello in the school orchestra and performing with the drama group when she moved to senior level.

She also had ballet, tap, highland and country dancing classes as well as piano lessons.

Her mother had been a chorus girl in variety shows and Valerie followed in her footsteps, dancing from the age of three.

She recalls: “The first routine I performed on stage was Keep Young and Beautiful. But don’t ask me to do it now – I’ve had two hip replacements!”

Valerie describes her childhood as ‘busy, joyful and productive.’

She trained as a primary teacher specialising in music and drama.

And it’s this rich background that is the backbone of That’s Entertainment.