Happy new home for Luton accountants

Luton-based accountants and business advisers, Foxley Kingham is starting 2020 in new offices at the Butterfield Business Park.

Foxley Kingham has been a successful local employer in the Luton and Bedfordshire area for over 50 years, with almost 50 staff and over 1000 clients.

Foxley Kingham has moved to new offices

The new offices allow room for future expansion, as well as providing a more effective work environment and an easily accessible place to welcome clients.

Tara Aldwin, director at Foxley Kingham, said: “We are proud to be beginning the next phase of Foxley Kingham’s journey in this incredible new space.

"Months of planning and development have been devoted to the move and we really feel this will be beneficial for both our staff and clients.

"We are looking forward to welcoming our clients and friends to the new office over the coming months.

"We remain committed to serving businesses in the local area in 2020 and beyond and excited to be launching our new branding very soon.”

The office has a larger footprint than the Rothesay Road building and is more flexible for the business with meeting spaces and additional client and staff parking.

Butterfield Business Park is renowned for its great transport links, being five miles from Junction 10 of the M1 and Luton Airport Parkway.