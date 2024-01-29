Harlington school produces pupils with a desire for learning says Ofsted report

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Pupils at a Harlington school are friendly, happy and with a desire to enjoy learning and play according to its latest Ofsted report.

Harlington Lower School was found to be ‘good’ in all five categories, by lead inspector Lynne Williams.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from Luton Today within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

She said: “Pupils know their teachers will help them if they need it. They tackle the work they are given with enthusiasm. Pupils are confident that their teachers expect their best efforts. Sometimes, an extra challenge or support would enable them to achieve even more. Pupils show good manners and respect for each other and the adults in school. They hold doors open, say please and thank you, and listen attentively. Pupils enjoy the regular activities in class that help them to develop strategies to manage their feelings. These help them to become confident and resilient.”

Pupils at Harlington Lower school with Miss Paulding (Headteacher) and Mrs Edmonds (Deputy Head).

She said the library was popular with library ‘ninjas’ and play leaders and at break times, pupils chat or play with the equipment provided.

“Pupils learn to stay safe online and about road safety. They enjoy trips such as to a museum or farm. These help them to develop their understanding of new ideas,” Ms Williams added.

“The school wants the best for the pupils. It has been working to make changes to the curriculum. Plans are in place for each subject, setting out what pupils are to learn as they move through the school. The school has thought about the most important vocabulary to help pupils to understand new ideas. Teachers introduce this clearly. On the whole, these plans are put in place well. Where they are most effective, pupils secure and build on previous learning well. In lessons, teachers introduce new ideas and check understanding before moving on,” she said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The school was also praised for its support and encouragement for SEND pupils and ensuring adults get the right training to teach phonics well.

Ms Williams said: “They make sure that children get plenty of practice with their developing skills, using well-matched reading books. Pupils quickly become fluent and confident readers. Older pupils are enthusiastic about the books they read and those their teachers share with them.

“There are high expectations for behaviour throughout the school. Adults are consistently kind and constructive in their relationships with pupils. Teachers establish routines quickly in the early years. They help children to develop independence and make sensible choices. The school values, such as patience and honesty, are aligned to the behaviours that teachers promote. Pupils arrive brimming with enthusiasm to get started each day.”

Trustees are strengthening their systems to support and challenge the school. Senior school leaders are considerate of the well-being of staff. During a period of rapid change and improvement, they have maintained the confidence and appreciation of staff.

Advertisement

Advertisement

In advice for improvement, Ms Williams said some curriculum plans were not consistently adapted to meet the needs of all pupils and that the school should continue to develop the expertise and capacity of subject leaders.

Headteacher Victoria Paulding said: "We are delighted with the report. I am immensely proud of our amazing pupils and staff. The report is testament to our wonderful pupils, our wonderful staff and the excellent support from our community.”