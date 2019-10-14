Harlington Students help promote body confidence at special fashion show

Students from Harlington Upper School took part in a celebration at Bedford's Harpur Centre on World Mental Health Day.

They have been working on a project since May with Hannah Brown, an East London NHS Foundation Trust Recovery College peer tutor, to create positive messages about body confidence.

Harlington students took part in special fashion show on World Mental Health Day

Hannah worked with the students to write positive messages promoting body confidence, acceptance and pride. The group then cut the fabric, donated by parents and local charity shops, into over 900 squares and wrote the messages on the fabric.

The fabric was then pinned to mannequins and turned into clothing to be modelled at the fashion show at the shopping centre in Bedford, on Thursday, October 10, World Metal Health Day.

Models from all walk of life, were brought together to showcase garments made by a number of groups and designers including Rose Wilson Couture.

The students were involved in every part of the project with Isabelle Sugden taking the mic and introducing each model to the catwalk.

Harlington students took part in special fashion show on World Mental Health Day

Hannah said: "It was phenomenal, the students didn't want to take part in the modelling of the clothes but they did take part in other parts, including photography.

"I will be doing something like this again, it really was amazing, everyone got really involved and enjoyed it!

"I think we got the message across as well, the models were coming off the catwalk and saying that they couldn't believe what they had done.

"It really was a great day."

Harlington students wrote messages about body confidence

For more information on designer Rose Wilson Couture, visit: https://vcrockett.wixsite.com/rosewilsoncouture/post/w-w-b-disability-runway-powered-by-rose-wilson-couture-2019.