Harris's hawk terrorising village near Luton creating 'huge hazard'

A woman has told how her husband is the latest person to have been attacked by a Harris’s hawk terrorising a village.

Jess Mclaughlin and her husband Patrick were outside playing with their kids when the hawk attacked in Flamstead.

She said: "The bird swooped down twice but missed."

"My husband was trying to get the kids inside as quickly as possible when it came at him from behind and cut the back and side of his head. This is terrifying for our children."

A Harris's hawk spotted in South America used for illustrative purposes (Photo by PABLO PORCIUNCULA/AFP via Getty Images)

The couple believe the bird of prey is a "huge hazard" to the village, leaving children "too afraid" to play in their garden.

Jess also said: "Something needs to be done about the bird before something bad happens to either an adult or a child."

One victim – 6ft 4ins retiree Roy Lambden, 68 – believes the bird is targeting tall men.

He was putting his bins out when he was attacked a week ago.

Roy said he was "left bleeding" and with "scratches" on the back of his head after the bird of prey swooped down and nicked him.

He said: "I had no idea what had hit me, it was a total surprise. I had just gone outside to take the bins out and all of a sudden there was a big crash on the back off my head.

"It was only when I looked up and saw a bird flying away when I had realised what had happened."

He claims at least 25 other people in the village have been attacked, including five others who live on the same street as him – and said he had spoken to other victims who had been left "bleeding" some even with "gashes" on their heads.

Meanwhile, another resident Mark Coffee said the hawk has been visiting his garden for a week now.

He said: "A Harris hawk has been visiting our garden in Flamstead, Herts, for a week now, every day, very tame. Originally thought it could be from Whipsnade Zoo but they've said it's not their one called 'Churro'.

Harris’s Hawks are not native to the UK, originating from South American countries like Chile and Argentina.

Despite rumours that the hawk was Whipsnade's missing bird a spokesperson for the zoo confirmed it was not from the popular tourist attraction.

The Independent Bird Registry is also aware of the situation and helping Herts police to capture it.

It suggested that the bird could be trying to mate, explaining the attacks on men.

"It may be that the bird was hand reared when a chick and is now coming into breeding condition so looking for a mate (a human)," a spokesperson said.

"We have concluded that it is not because she is hungry. I would advise that residents do not feed her as I am told someone is, which prevents her coming to a falconer for food making it easier to recover her."

The spokesperson asked residents to refrain from "shooting" the bird.

Residents have been told to contact the British Bird Council or RSPB for further information.