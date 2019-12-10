Hatters join forces with Bedfordshire Police to raise awareness of domestic abuse

Bedfordshire Police has teamed up with Luton Town Football Club to mark Human Rights Day and raise awareness of domestic abuse as part of the 16 days of action campaign.

The club is the perfect partner as they play in a distinctive orange kit - which is the colour of the International Day of Human Rights - 10 December, marking the day in 1948 when the United Nations General Assembly adopted the Universal Declaration of Human Rights.

James Bree, Graeme Jones (Manager) and Matty Pearson

The day acknowledges advocates and defenders of human rights around the world, and sees people wearing orange in recognition.

Today (Tuesday, December 10), also the final day of this year’s 16 days of action against domestic abuse where Bedfordshire Police has been raising awareness, and asking victims to come forward.

The force has teamed up with Luton Town Football Club today to celebrate the contribution of Bedfordshire’s positive role models and ask them to add their pledge to end domestic abuse.

Detective Chief Inspector Jackie Dadd, head of the force’s Emerald unit which investigates domestic crime, says: “We are dedicated to the investigation of domestic crime and during this campaign we’ve been urging victims to find the confidence to talk about what is happening to them, and encouraging perpetrators to find help and change lives.

“It’s important in life that we choose our role models carefully and we’re delighted that the Luton Town players and manager agreed to get behind our campaign.

“Domestic abuse can affect anybody, regardless of gender, so it’s important that men also realise we acknowledge that this can happen to them too. Help is just a phone call away.”

Abuse is never acceptable. Anyone who has concerns about someone's behaviour towards another, or fears for someone’s safety, is urged to contact police.

With the festive season almost upon us, the force would also like to remind all residents that officers and staff will be working throughout the period, keeping the county safe.

Call Bedfordshire Police on 101, and always call 999 in an emergency.

> Alternatively call Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.