Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 22-year-old man from Luton.

Vitali Kumlyk was last seen on Boxing Day in The Mall, Luton.

Vitali Kumlyk

He is described as 6ft tall, slim build with short dark hair, he was last seen wearing grey trousers, a blue jacket and green shoes.

Anyone with information can call 101 quoting ref 201 of 2 Jan.