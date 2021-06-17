Have you seen missing Luton woman Danuta?

Beds Police has launched an appeal to trace a missing woman from Luton.

By Stewart Carr
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:55 pm
61-year-old Danuta has gone missing in Luton

Police are concerned for the welfare of Danuta Pisarska, 61, who was last seen at 7.30am this morning when she took her dog for a walk in Luton

She has a scar on the left hand of her head and may be wearing glasses and a green sleeveless gileton.

Anyone with information about Danuta’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 96 of 17 June.

