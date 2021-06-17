Have you seen missing Luton woman Danuta?
Beds Police has launched an appeal to trace a missing woman from Luton.
Thursday, 17th June 2021, 3:55 pm
Police are concerned for the welfare of Danuta Pisarska, 61, who was last seen at 7.30am this morning when she took her dog for a walk in Luton
She has a scar on the left hand of her head and may be wearing glasses and a green sleeveless gileton.
Anyone with information about Danuta’s whereabouts is asked to call police on 101 quoting reference 96 of 17 June.