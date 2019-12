Police are appealing for the public's help in finding a missing 25-year-old from Luton.

Sammy Muraya, was last seen on Friday in Hurst Way, Luton.

Have you seen missing Sammy?

He’s described as black, slim and around 6ft tall, he was last seen wearing a white top, white trainers and blue jeans.

Anyone with any information is asked to call 101 quoting reference number 69 of 2 December.