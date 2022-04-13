Have you seen missing teenage girls last seen in Luton?

Sophie, 13 and Isla, 14, were last seen yesterday (April 12) in Luton and are believed to be in the town centre area, together.

Sophie is described as slim build, around 5ft 6" with dark hair - likely to be in a bun. She was last seen wearing a Nike hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.

Isla is around 5ft 4", medium build, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown cropped t-shirt and black North Face leggings.

Police are appealing for help to find two missing Sophie and Isla