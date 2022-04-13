Have you seen missing teenage girls last seen in Luton?
Police are appealing for help to find two missing teenage girls who are believed to be in Luton together.
By The Newsroom
Wednesday, 13th April 2022, 11:33 am
Sophie, 13 and Isla, 14, were last seen yesterday (April 12) in Luton and are believed to be in the town centre area, together.
Sophie is described as slim build, around 5ft 6" with dark hair - likely to be in a bun. She was last seen wearing a Nike hooded top, black tracksuit bottoms and white Nike trainers.
Isla is around 5ft 4", medium build, with brown hair. She was last seen wearing a brown cropped t-shirt and black North Face leggings.
Anyone with information can call Bedfordshire Police on 101 quoting reference 370 or 400 of 12 April or report online.