Have you seen Winnie who has been missing from Luton home
By Olga Norford
4 hours ago
Police have issued a missing person’s alert for Luton teenager.
Police say 17-year-old Winnie has been missing from her home since Saturday afternoon (10 December) and they’re concerned for her welfare.
Winnie is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in, slim, with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red top, a red coat with a fur lined hood, blue jeans, black socks and black sliders.
Anyone with information is asked to contact us on 101 quoting reference MPL/2376/22.