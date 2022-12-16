Police have issued a missing person’s alert for Luton teenager.

Police say 17-year-old Winnie has been missing from her home since Saturday afternoon (10 December) and they’re concerned for her welfare.

Winnie is described as white, approximately 5ft 6in, slim, with long blonde hair. She was last seen wearing a red top, a red coat with a fur lined hood, blue jeans, black socks and black sliders.

