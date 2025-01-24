Have your say on Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s proposed council tax increase

James Copley loads hoses onto a fire engine as five engines prepare to leave Leigh Community Fire Station. Photo by Anthony Devlin/Getty Images

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service want your thoughts about its proposed increase to council tax to make sure it “continues to provide high-quality, life-saving services to the community”.

Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority has received government approval to raise the council tax levy by up to £5 for the 2025/26 financial year. This would increase the annual Band D charge for fire and rescue services from £112.72 to £117.72 – a difference of 4.4 per cent.

Residents have until January 31 to share their views on this increase – which the service says would “generate an additional £1.1 million”.

Assistant Chief Officer Gavin Chambers said: "Every pound raised through the council tax plays a critical role in maintaining the high standards of service that Bedfordshire residents rely on. For context, it costs approximately £1.2 million per year to keep a fire engine crewed and available 24/7."

Click here to have your say.