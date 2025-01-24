Have your say on Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Service’s proposed council tax increase
Bedfordshire Fire and Rescue Authority has received government approval to raise the council tax levy by up to £5 for the 2025/26 financial year. This would increase the annual Band D charge for fire and rescue services from £112.72 to £117.72 – a difference of 4.4 per cent.
Residents have until January 31 to share their views on this increase – which the service says would “generate an additional £1.1 million”.
Assistant Chief Officer Gavin Chambers said: "Every pound raised through the council tax plays a critical role in maintaining the high standards of service that Bedfordshire residents rely on. For context, it costs approximately £1.2 million per year to keep a fire engine crewed and available 24/7."
Click here to have your say.
