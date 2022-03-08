Have your say on engine idling in Central Bedfordshire

Dunstable town centre is under an air quality management scheme

Central Bedfordshire Council is launching a survey on engine idling to see if it will help improve air quality in the borough after reports show Dunstable is one of the town's most affected by air pollution.

Neighbouring Luton Council has already agreed to introduce powers to prevent engine idling in the town.

The survey is to gather a better understanding of whether residents feel there are problems with vehicles leaving their engines running when stationary in Central Bedfordshire, and the impact this has on individuals and the environment.

The council has recently adopted some legislation which allows them to take enforcement action if drivers leave their engines running when they are stationary.

The law requires the council to take a measured approach to any action they take. This means they need to make it clear when, where and why it is a problem.

The council would like the public’s help in deciding how they use this legislation effectively. They’d like to hear your views and if there are any problems in your local area.

Generally, air quality in Central Bedfordshire meets government air quality objective levels, although there are currently three air quality management areas (AQMA). These are located in Dunstable town centre, Ampthill town centre and Sandy (next to the A1).

Councillor Ian Dalgarno, Executive Member for Community Services, said: “Air pollution has serious effects on our health and environment. Improving the quality of the air we breathe in Central Bedfordshire is a top priority and one we can all play our part in achieving.

“I would like to encourage everyone to take a moment to complete the survey, as this will help us to understand the impact of drivers not switching off their engine when stationary, and the locations that may need to be targeted to make improvements.”