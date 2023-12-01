Have your say on new playground equipment at Houghton Hall Park
A new play area at Houghton Hall Park, situated in 42 acres of wood and parkland, is being created to suit children aged between six and 14.
There are three innovative designs on the table and Central Bedfordshire Council would like your input to shape the future playground experience for our young adventurers.
Executive member for health and community liaison, Cllr Rebecca Hares, invited local residents to sculpt a new chapter of fun for the next generation. She said: “We continually aim to improve play facilities and provide quality play experiences for children.
"We are currently looking to upgrade the wooden net structure that was removed from the park for user safety.
"We have provided examples of the types of play experiences that we feel would be suitable, in keeping with the location and within the budget, and would like to know your thoughts on the current play equipment, equipment to be installed and possible future play opportunities.”
She added: “As we strive for excellence in all of our play spaces, we invite you to be a part of crafting a vibrant, safe and adventurous play area for children aged six to 14.
“Within the bounds of safety, the park becomes a playground of endless possibilities, where adventurous play nurtures resilience, fuels imagination and provides responsible exploration.
“Your vote counts towards a reimagined play area, ensuring quality and safety in every swing, slide, and climb.”
The survey closes at the end of the month (December 31). Contact the Leisure Services Team on 0300 300 8000 or email [email protected] for more details.