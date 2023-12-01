There are three designs on the table

The old wooden structure at Houghton Hall Pak which has been taken down for safety reasons. The council is asking local residents to give their views on three possible designs to replace it

A new play area at Houghton Hall Park, situated in 42 acres of wood and parkland, is being created to suit children aged between six and 14.

There are three innovative designs on the table and Central Bedfordshire Council would like your input to shape the future playground experience for our young adventurers.

Executive member for health and community liaison, Cllr Rebecca Hares, invited local residents to sculpt a new chapter of fun for the next generation. She said: “We continually aim to improve play facilities and provide quality play experiences for children.

The graphic showing three possible designs for the new children's play area at Houghton Hall Park. The council is asking local residents for their views in a survey which closes on December 31.

"We are currently looking to upgrade the wooden net structure that was removed from the park for user safety.

"We have provided examples of the types of play experiences that we feel would be suitable, in keeping with the location and within the budget, and would like to know your thoughts on the current play equipment, equipment to be installed and possible future play opportunities.”

She added: “As we strive for excellence in all of our play spaces, we invite you to be a part of crafting a vibrant, safe and adventurous play area for children aged six to 14.

“Within the bounds of safety, the park becomes a playground of endless possibilities, where adventurous play nurtures resilience, fuels imagination and provides responsible exploration.

The children's play area set in Houghton Hall Park. A council survey inviting residents' input for the equipment they'd like to see there closes on December 31.

“Your vote counts towards a reimagined play area, ensuring quality and safety in every swing, slide, and climb.”