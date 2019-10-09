Have your say on the challenges for park volunteer groups at regional conference in Luton

A group of volunteers in Luton are hosting a conference so people can have their say on challenges and successes for park volunteer groups.

Luton Friends of Parks and Green Spaces is inviting people to the regional conference, Parks and People – Stronger Together, at High Town Methodist Church, in Luton, on Saturday, October 12.

The conference is part of a series around the country, as part of the Community Empowerment theme of the Government’s Parks Action Group.

The local views will form part of a report to the Government highlighting challenges and successes for parks and environmental volunteer groups.

A spokesman for Luton Friends of Parks and Green Spaces said: “One of the aims of the conference is to recruit new Friends groups for parks in Luton which are enjoyed but have no groups of local residents looking after them, such as Lewsey Park, Dallow Downs, Ashcroft Park, Stopsley Common and Manor Park.”

> If anyone can commit time to help look after their local park, email Localgreen activity@gmail.com.