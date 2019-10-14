Have your say on the future of Central Bedfordshire

What should Central Bedfordshire look like over the next 30 years?

Now is the chance to have your say, as a series of roadshows, pop-events, and a new website have been launched.

Residents, businesses and local organisations are all being canvassed.

Council leader Cllr James Jamieson explained: “The best way to predict the future is to create it. But we can’t do it on our own.

“Over the next few months or so we will be asking residents to share with us their vision of what are going to be the challenges and opportunities and how we are going to deal with them. We need to be able to paint a picture of the sort of place we want Central Bedfordshire to be in 30 years’ time.

“This vision will influence and inform how we develop services, support local businesses, manage transport, educate our young people and grow our communities.

“Fantastic communities don’t happen by accident; they happen because members of these communities have a clear picture of how they want their place to be in the future and take action to make their vision a reality."

The website can be visited at www.centralbedfordshire2050.co.uk

And the following locations for the roadshow have been released, with more dates and venues to be confirmed:

Thursday, October 17

Sandy, Co-op

Friday, October 18

Ampthill, Waitrose

Monday, October 21

Marston Moretaine, Marston Vale Community Forest Centre

Tuesday, October 22

Dunstable, Tesco's

Wednesday, October 23

Houghton Regis, Morrisons

Thursday, October 24

Biggleswade, Asda

Friday, October 25

Shefford, Weekly Charter Market

Monday, October 28

Stotfold, Co-op

Wednesday, October 30

Arlesey, Resource Centre and Library

Thursday, November 14

Flitwick, Tesco’s

Leaflets giving more details of Vision2050 are available at libraries, leisure centres and council offices. Residents can have their say via the website or simply come along to an event and tell us what you think.