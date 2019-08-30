Have your say on the future of Luton’s library services

Want to have your say on how the town’s library services operate going forward?

Now is your chance as Luton Council has in the past week launched a new survey asking for people’s views on how the service should be shaped going forward.

The council claim they will use the survey results to ensure that in future services better meet the needs of local communities.

As part of the Luton Library Needs Survey users are being asked their views on the many services available at libraries in the town including book, CD and DVD borrowing, opportunities for seeking advice, attending classes and activities, using the online services and using the library as a place to work and study quietly.

For those who don’t regularly visit a library comments are being sought on what services or activities would encourage them to visit more often.

Gerry Taylor, corporate director of wellbeing and public health at Luton Council said: “We are very proud of the services we run in our libraries and are committed to unlocking the huge potential they have.

“We are encouraging people who use the services to let us know what they think about them and we would also like the views of those who currently don’t use them.

“This will help us better understand the needs of local communities and help us formulate a new approach.”

The survey runs until October 22 and covers the following libraries: Luton Central, Leagrave, Marsh Farm, Lewsey, Stopsley and Bury Park.

It can be completed online via www.luton.gov.uk/consult with hard copies are also available in libraries and community centres.