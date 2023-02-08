Have your say in walking and cycling in Luton

A draft Local Cycling and Walking Infrastructure Plan (LCWIP) has been developed following a recent survey, stakeholder engagement and other research. The council now wants views on the plan, specifically the proposed cycling and walking network.

The information collected will be used to finalise the plan and act as the basis of future active travel investment in Luton.

Cllr Rob Roche portfolio holder for Inclusive Economy at Luton Council said: “Our aim is for Luton to be a healthy, fair and sustainable town which is carbon-neutral by 2040. To get to this point, we want to ensure cycling and walking is the first choice for people when they are making local journeys.

“We had such a high response rate to our survey earlier this year so we know this is important to people and we really encourage them to give feedback on our proposals. We are happy to hear any new ideas they have too - we want to get this right. It will help us in our aim to have half of all of journeys in our town cycled or walked by 2033.”

Responses to the survey will be reviewed and the findings used to finalise the LCWIP and the proposals. Following which the council will look to adopt the plan as policy.

The short questionnaire will be open from 1 February to 1 April and you can complete it online by visiting www.luton.gov.uk/letstalk

Paper copies are available on request. There are also a number of engagement events where people can talk to the project team.

If you have any questions about this survey or the LCWIP email [email protected]

You can find out more about active travel in Luton by visiting www.luton.gov.uk/sustainabletravel

Consultation drop-in events

Inspire Sports Village - Thursday 9 February (9 am to 12 noon)

Luton Citizens Decision Day, Ramridge Primary School - Saturday 11 Feb (9.30 am-12.30)

The Mall - Wednesday 8 March (9 am to 12 noon)