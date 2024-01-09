Welcome to Luton sign.

Luton people are being given the chance to help decide which of the town’s community projects deserve a slice of £160,000 from the council.

On 20 January, the Luton Citizens' Fund decision day, meetings will be held throughout the town where anyone over 14 can hear representatives speak about their area’s projects and cast a vote for the one they think would make the most difference to their community.

In total, 47 community projects designed to help the town and its resident have been assessed by the council.

Councillor Hazel Simmons MBE, leader of the council, said: “Luton Citizen’s Fund is able to provide grants and support at the grass roots level of the town. The money is used to make a real impact and because it is so valuable, it is only right that residents can choose where the money goes. I hope as many people as possible take this opportunity to take matters into their own hands and bring about change in their locality.”

Here is where you can go to cast your vote:

Luton North (Barnfield, Bramingham, Northwell, Sundon Park): 1.30pm to 4pm, Marsh Farm Futures, Futures House, The Moakes, LU3 3QB;

Luton East (Round Green, Stopsley, Vauxhall, Wigmore): 9.30am to 12pm, Ramridge Primary School, Turners Road North, LU2 9AH;

Luton Central (Beech Hill, Biscot, Dallow, Saints): 1.30pm to 4pm, Denbigh High School, Alexandra Avenue, LU3 1HE;

Luton South (Central, Farley, High Town, South): 9.30am to 1.30pm, St. Mary's Church, Church Street, LU1 3JF;

Luton West (Challney, Leagrave, Lewsey, Poets): 9.30am to 12pm, Lewsey Community Centre, Landrace Road, LU4 0SW