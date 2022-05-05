Have your say over new housing strategy for Luton

Luton Borough Council is inviting people to have their say over its plans to ‘ensure that local people benefit from good quality, affordable and appropriate housing and services'.

The draft plan sets out four themes for development:

> Right Homes, More Homes

Luton Town Hall

> Reducing Homelessness

> Quality Homes and Neighbourhoods

> Supporting Wellbeing

Cllr Tom Shaw, portfolio holder for Housing, said: “Poor quality housing for some of our most deprived residents is a significant challenge that can lead to poorer health outcomes in later life. In addition, access to secure and affordable housing is crucial to ensuring that residents can remain financially sustainable.

“We want to focus on making sure we create more affordable homes for residents and drive up standards in the quality of housing.”