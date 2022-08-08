Have your say over priorities for town in MP's Luton South Summer Survey

Luton MP Rachel Hopkins

A Luton MP is asking for the views and priorities of local residents.

Rachel Hopkins has launched her Luton South Summer Survey to empower local voices and encourage people to shape her work in Parliament.

Over the past two years, people across Luton have come together to support the community through the health pandemic and the current cost of living crisis. The town’s strong sense of community spirit has been critical to ensuring people are not left behind.

The survey provides local people with an opportunity to submit feedback to Rachel so that she can raise their priorities in Parliament later this year.

The Summer Survey will run until Wednesday 31 August. Rachel will be out and about across the constituency speaking to people about the survey and encouraging them to take part.

Rachel said: “I am excited to launch my first Luton South Summer Survey.

“Luton is a bright, superbly diverse, ambitious town. The survey is an opportunity for Luton South residents to shape my work in Parliament, particularly the issues I raise, the local causes I champion and any future campaigns.

“I want to put local voices at the heart of debates and decision-making in Parliament. Lutonians know what’s best for our town, not Ministers in London. I want to hear from as many people as possible so please do take part, your views are important.”