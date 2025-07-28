Have your say: Public meeting called over Dunstable care home plan concerns

A public meeting is to be held over controversial plans to convert a home on Dunstable’s Northfields Estate into a children’s care facility.

Get the day’s headlines and highlights emailed direct to you every day Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Luton Today, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The meeting, to be held tomorrow night, has been organised following strong opposition to plans to provide 24-hour care, for a minimum of two and a maximum of three vulnerable children.

Labour Councillor, Matt Brennan, has called for the meeting between concerned residents and developers, a Luton based company hoping to run the home.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The planning documents state: “The children would come to the home for several reasons, including a family breakdown or court ordered residential placement or removal.

Residents are opposed to plans to convert a home on Dunstable’s Northfields Estate into a children’s care facility

"The children are not placed here due to faults in their own behaviour, but those of their environment. The children would be aged between 11 to 18 years old. This home would mostly be a temporary home until the children are found permanent homes.”

Residents originally raised a Change.org petition in order to fight the application, but were later informed that Change.org petitions are not accepted as valid petitions at Central Bedfordshire Council.

The petition stated: “Northfields is a vibrant residential area characterized by family homes and a close-knit community spirit. The introduction of a children's care home can bring about significant changes in traffic, noise levels, and the overall dynamic of the neighbourhood. It is crucial to evaluate the impact on local resources, including schools, healthcare facilities, and public services, which are already under strain.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cllr Brennan, stated: “As the local councillor it is my job to ensure that these residents’ voices are heard. It’s incredibly important that we have safe places for our most vulnerable children, and I will always welcome places that are locally run, by local businesses, especially in a market that is currently under pressure from multi-national companies.

"However, the residents of Northfields have their concerns and lots of questions that need answers.”

The meeting will be held at 7pm tomorrow, July 29, at Beecroft Community Centre, in Westfield Road, Dunstable.

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/ It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.