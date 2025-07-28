Have your say: Public meeting called over Dunstable care home plan concerns
The meeting, to be held tomorrow night, has been organised following strong opposition to plans to provide 24-hour care, for a minimum of two and a maximum of three vulnerable children.
Labour Councillor, Matt Brennan, has called for the meeting between concerned residents and developers, a Luton based company hoping to run the home.
The planning documents state: “The children would come to the home for several reasons, including a family breakdown or court ordered residential placement or removal.
"The children are not placed here due to faults in their own behaviour, but those of their environment. The children would be aged between 11 to 18 years old. This home would mostly be a temporary home until the children are found permanent homes.”
Residents originally raised a Change.org petition in order to fight the application, but were later informed that Change.org petitions are not accepted as valid petitions at Central Bedfordshire Council.
The petition stated: “Northfields is a vibrant residential area characterized by family homes and a close-knit community spirit. The introduction of a children's care home can bring about significant changes in traffic, noise levels, and the overall dynamic of the neighbourhood. It is crucial to evaluate the impact on local resources, including schools, healthcare facilities, and public services, which are already under strain.”
Cllr Brennan, stated: “As the local councillor it is my job to ensure that these residents’ voices are heard. It’s incredibly important that we have safe places for our most vulnerable children, and I will always welcome places that are locally run, by local businesses, especially in a market that is currently under pressure from multi-national companies.
"However, the residents of Northfields have their concerns and lots of questions that need answers.”
The meeting will be held at 7pm tomorrow, July 29, at Beecroft Community Centre, in Westfield Road, Dunstable.