Hawk that 'terrorised' village near Luton returns - but this time he's a special guest

The infamous hawk that attacked tall residents in Flamstead has been invited back to the village just months after making national headlines.

Now affectionately known as ‘Bomber Harris’, the hawk linked to the attack of dozens of villagers is returning for the Flamstead’s scarecrow festival.

Taking place between August 15-17, the annual showcase is a fundraising event where people are encouraged to display their best scarecrow decorations.

Bomber Harris will be the headline act. In March he rose to infamy after, according to the festival’s estimates, he attacked 50 people in the area and was described locally as a ‘terror’.

Wayne Housden with the famous hawk. Photo from Wayne Housden

Some of the victims said they were cut and left with scratches after encountering the bird of prey.

Eventually, he was caught and rehomed by local falconer, Wayne Housden, who says the bird has calmed down since his pecking spree.

Spokesperson for the Flamstead Scarecrow Festival, Billy Pither, said: “I was one of his victims but I'm very happy to have Bomber back. It will be great for villagers to be able to meet him up close rather than ducking to avoid being attacked! The residents of Flamstead are always very imaginative with their scarecrows and I expect to see a few hawk-themed creations this year.”

It is hoped that thousands of people will travel to the festival held in the Herts village, which raises money for a selection of charities local to Hertfordshire each year.

