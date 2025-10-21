“He was just a true gentleman”: Tributes pour in after death of Dunstable DJ Mick Fountain

Scores of people in Dunstable have shared their shock and sadness following the death of popular DJ and 1950s enthusiast, Mick Fountain.

The 64-year-old died at the weekend, just a day after marrying his wife, Sue, in a bedside ceremony.

Mick, who was born and raised in Northfields, Dunstable, had been diagnosed with lung cancer just eight weeks ago, following a bout of pneumonia that landed him in hospital. Scans revealed an aggressive form of the disease, with his initial prognosis estimated at 12 to 15 months.

Throughout his life, Mick worked in various roles, including as a mechanical engineer, and most recently at Hayward Tyler.

Mick. Picture: Sue Fountain

Known for his ever-dapper style, Mick had a lifelong love of rock and roll, Elvis Presley, and all things 1950s – from his music to his clothes.

As a DJ, he was known for spinning Motown, rock and roll, and classic hits at parties and events.

He was often seen in classic 50s gear alongside Sue, and driving his Cadillac.

Sue said: “He was just a true gentleman. He was loved by everybody — a man with a heart of gold who lit up every room.”

Sue and Mick. Picture: Sue Fountain

Earlier this month, hundreds of people attended a charity event held in his honour at the Beecroft Club, which raised funds for Macmillan Nurses.

Mick leaves his two children, Ellie and Joe, as well as his stepdaughter, Robyn, stepsons, Chris and Paul and sisters, Christine and Linda.

He and Sue first met at Beecroft School, lost touch for many years, and then reconnected in July 2021, becoming inseparable ever since. Mick proposed in 2023 while on holiday in Lanzarote, and although they had planned to marry later in the year, the ceremony was brought forward due to his illness.

Sue explained: “He’d never been married before. Getting to marry him, even at his bedside, meant the world to both of us.”

Online, many have shared fond memories of Mick and his infectious spirit.

Tony Rimmington called him “one of life's greatest idols,” adding: “He married his fiancée on Saturday but is spending his honeymoon in heaven.. I loved this guy as my brother.. RIP.”

Don Neufville said: “To say I am devastated at the sad passing of my friend Mick Fountain is an understatement. I knew Mick and his beautiful wife Sue, who only married him literally hours before he passed through very aggressive grade 4 cancer after a short illness (as that was Mick’s wish).”

Declan Duggan said: “Just heard the very sad news of the passing of a Dunstable legend, Mick Fountain. One of nicest guys you could meet. The music scene and the pubs/clubs will never be the same again.”