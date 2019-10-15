Head to Luton's Jazz Club for the sounds of IDMC Gospel Soul Choir

Fans of gospel will be happy to hear that the John Fisher and the IDMC Gospel Soul Choir will be performing at The Bear Club in Luton on Sunday, October 20, as part of their Black History Month Tour.

The choir, which was formed in 1994, is made up of individuals who have come together to share the special gift of singing gospel and inspirational songs.

IDMC Gospel Soul Choir

Award winning choir director John Fisher combined his upbringing, training and mentoring to create the classic IDMC Sound (Individuals Dedicated to the Ministry of Christ).

Fans will experience traditional gospel songs from Aretha Franklin, Ben E King, and The O’Jays with that signature IDMC twist, as well as songs from their albums that spans over the past 25 years.

IDMC are around 25 members from various Christian backgrounds. Last year, the choir were finalists in the BBC Songs of Praise Gospel Choir of the Year and won the Premier Gospel Radio Gospel Choir of the Year and an Urban Music Award for Best Gospel Act 2018.

Doors open at 7pm and music starts at 8pm. Tickets are £18. For tickets and more information visit www.the-bear.club/october19.