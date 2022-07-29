Headteacher bids fond farewell after two decades at Luton's Norton Road

Popular Norton Road Primary School headteacher Michael Austins who's retired after 20 years' service

Much-loved Michael Austins received so many gifts, cards, hugs and handshakes that he says he’s having as much as possible photographed to put in a memory book.

He said: “Being headteacher has been hard work of course, but my days have been full of joy and pride at what we’ve accomplished together.

"Norton Road is an amazing place and I have felt God’s love here and also very much the love in the school and the community we serve.”

Some of the thank you notes headteacher Michael Austins received on his retirement

He joined as headteacher in 2002 and took to the helm with complete commitment, working alongside a dedicated and supportive team.

His colleagues thanked him for his outstanding service and said: “On behalf of us, the pupils, parents and community, we’d like to wish you a long, happy and healthy retirement.