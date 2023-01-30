Health stations in Luton offer people easy access to simple health check

A free health station which checks blood pressure, BMI (Body Mass Index), body fat percentage and emotional stress level, is now available at Harris Pharmacy, Dunstable Road in Bury Park, Luton.

This is the fourth health station to be installed in the town following the success of three other stations, which last year saw over 7,600 people complete nearly 14,000 health checks.

The health stations are fully automated with users guided through their health check with simple on-screen instructions which takes less than 10 minutes. Results are shown on-screen as well as emailed to the user.

Daksha Maroo, left, pharmacy panager with Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for Public Health at the free health station in Dunstable Road, Luton

If any risk factors are identified users are signposted to sources of support, including their local pharmacy and the council’s health and wellbeing provider, Total Wellbeing Luton which delivers a range of healthier lifestyle programmes.

Cllr Khtija Malik, Portfolio Holder with responsibility for public health, said: “The health stations now make checking and tracking your blood pressure quick and simple. Last year 1,720 people who used our free health stations were identified as having high, very high or severe blood pressure and told how and where to seek follow-up clinical support.

“This year I want to urge even more people to use the health stations to keep a regular check on their health. If you have high blood pressure (hypertension), you may not even know about it as there are rarely any signs or symptoms – but it puts you at an increased risk of heart disease, heart failure and stroke and chronic kidney disease, that's why it is often called the 'silent killer'. Doing a health check takes less than 10 minutes and could save your life.”

Over half those (4,195) using the stations had not received a blood pressure check in the previous 12 months. Since December 2022 users have also been able to opt-in to receive support with diet, exercise, quitting smoking and emotional wellbeing.

Free health stations are located at:

> Luton Central Library (First Floor), St George's Square, Luton.

> Inspire: Luton sports Village (Reception), Butterfield Green Road.

> The Luton Wellbeing Hub (Old post office) 42-44 The Mall, Luton.