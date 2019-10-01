Healthcare Support workers at the Luton and Dunstable Hospital gain diplomas

The Luton and Dunstable University Hospital has congratulated their Healthcare Support workers who recently achieved their diplomas.

Twenty two Health Care Support workers achieved their Advanced Level Diploma in Healthcare Support as part of their Senior Health Care Support Worker apprenticeship.

Many also achieved level 2, the equivalent to GCSE grade A-C, in English and Maths as part of the apprenticeship.

They demonstrated commitment to their studies whilst also carrying out their duties in their jobs to make sure that they continued to provide first class care to all patients and support for their family and friends throughout.

For some, this achievement is just the start of their career to become a Nursing Associate and/or Registered Nurse.

Danielle Benson, Rob Bayliss, Kerry O’Rourke, Elizabeth Roberts, Abda Rashid, Yvonne Mittins, Rebecca Dobson, Rina Angosta, Magdalena Ranasinghe, Susan Walters-Albert, Garston Chung, Joyce Chawanda and Kimberley Simpson received their certificates of achievement from Louise Molson, Head of Practice and Education.