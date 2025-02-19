“Heart of the community”: Dunstable pub makes it to final of national awards

The pub in Dunstable. Picture: The Nags Head

A popular pub in Dunstable has been shortlisted as a finalist for a special community award.

The Nags Head, in High Street North, was nominated by Cllr Liz Jones in PubAid’s Community Pub Hero Awards in the Community Fundraising Hero category. The pub has competed against nearly 700 pubs from across England to make it to the final.

The awards recognise pubs that support charities through fundraising, and are judged on how they raised money.

Cllr Jones said that the landlord is community-focused and works hard to integrate the pub into community life. In the past two years, punters have raised over £10,000 either through charity fundraisers or sponsoring events organised by the town mayor.

The councillor said: “The Nags Head, Dunstable, is at the heart of the community. Landlord, Wayne, and his family put their heart and soul into running the pub and create a welcoming atmosphere that brings people together from all backgrounds of life.

“Winning this award would firmly demonstrate their passion for community and engagement, and would recognise the efforts they go to, to supporting local good causes throughout the year.”

Landlord Wayne Allen said he was “very humbled and proud” at making it to the final.

He explained: “We are very lucky to have a great customer base who wholeheartedly support our efforts to raise funds for important local charities who are quite often overlooked.”

The winners will be announced at an award ceremony at the Houses of Parliament on March 4.

Des O’Flanagan, co-founder of PubAid, added: “We launched these awards to celebrate the great work that pubs do for their community. The Nags Head is a perfect example of how pubs support and are a hub for many people in their community. The awards are in their fifth year and the volume of entries this year was staggering.

“What clearly came across from reading all the entries is that there are so many publicans that are doing amazing work nationwide. It was very hard to get to a shortlist so even getting to the finals is an amazing accolade for The Nags Head.”