'Heartbreak' as work starts on Wandon Park in Luton after boundary dispute

People living around a community park in Luton have shared their upset after work started today (Monday, September 1) to clear the land ahead of construction.

Wandon Park has been at the centre of a row between Luton Borough Council, Foxhall Homes, and residents living around the green space on the eastern side of the town.

It was revealed that the council approved plans to sell the land to its own housing company for a 60-home development for £2,000,000 at the end of July – despite strong community opposition over the loss of park.

Last month, organisers of the beloved Picnic in the Park were initially told the event couldn’t take place on August 31 because building work was “imminent.” They were offered a different venue, but had already cancelled vendor bookings by then. Then, just weeks later, the council reversed its stance, allowing the event to return to its usual site. By that point, organisers said it was too late to reassemble everything, calling the late change a frustrating “U-turn.”

And just one day after the community gathering, Friends of Wandon Park shared a picture of a van and an excavator starting to tear down bushes and trees – getting the land ready for the new homes.

The group said: “So the destruction of Wandon Park begins. Heart breaking for all residents who have used the community park for the past 70 years….”

Corrina Rutter commented: “I am so glad we were there yesterday. This is really upsetting”

While a page for another park in Luton, Great Bramingham Park, wrote: “The 15th park/open space given over to development by this council. Who are they looking at next?”

Residents whose homes back directly onto Wandon Park received letters from Luton Borough Council demanding they move their boundary fences by March 10, 2025, or face legal consequences for “trespassing.”

But in August, after eight months of uncertainty, the developer and now owner of the land, Foxhall Homes, wrote to residents on August 14 confirming the matter was closed, and the fences could stay as they were.