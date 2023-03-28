Central Bedfordshire Council's Taxi Licensing Team led the investigation

Mohammed Saleem of John Street, Luton, was found guilty at Luton Magistrates Court on March 21 of illegally driving a previously licensed hackney carriage vehicle without the required taxi driver’s badge. He was also found guilty of driving without appropriate insurance.

The court heard how Central Bedfordshire Council’s Taxi Licensing Team received information and photos of a previously licenced hackney carriage parked on the West Street taxi rank in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police were informed about the vehicle being used as an unlicensed taxi and pulled it over twice in August 2022. On both occasions, they seized the vehicle as the driver was unable to produce valid insurance.

Saleem was given two opportunities to attend a police interview under caution, but did not respond.