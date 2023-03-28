News you can trust since 1891
Heavy fine for unlicensed Luton taxi driver

A Luton man has been heavily fined after being caught driving an unlicensed and and uninsured taxi.

By Lynn Hughes
Published 28th Mar 2023, 15:29 BST- 1 min read
Central Bedfordshire Council's Taxi Licensing Team led the investigation
Mohammed Saleem of John Street, Luton, was found guilty at Luton Magistrates Court on March 21 of illegally driving a previously licensed hackney carriage vehicle without the required taxi driver’s badge. He was also found guilty of driving without appropriate insurance.

The court heard how Central Bedfordshire Council’s Taxi Licensing Team received information and photos of a previously licenced hackney carriage parked on the West Street taxi rank in Dunstable.

Bedfordshire Police were informed about the vehicle being used as an unlicensed taxi and pulled it over twice in August 2022. On both occasions, they seized the vehicle as the driver was unable to produce valid insurance.

Saleem was given two opportunities to attend a police interview under caution, but did not respond.

In his absence at court he was fined £1,100, ordered to pay costs of £1,405 and a victim surcharge of £440, a total of £2,945.