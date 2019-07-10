Help celebrate the tenth year of prestigious Luton’s Best Awards as nominations open

The Luton’s Best Awards in partnership with Love Luton, celebrate the achievements of truly remarkable individuals and organisations who make Luton a better place.

This year marks the 10th anniversary and the awards evening is set to be something rather spectacular including fireworks, a disco and some other surprises thrown in!

Luton's Best

Nominated by the public, the winners are from all walks of life, of all ages, and from all over the town.

Their achievements are awe-inspiring and a lesson to us all.

They say they are ordinary people, but quite their acts are truly extraordinary.

Since the first Luton’s Best Awards in 2009 many of our local businesses and leading local figures from show-business, sport, politics and the arts have all taken part. Hosted by Andrew Castle, the awards attract an audience of 300 and has previously been live-screened to enable others to be part of the event.

Luton's Best

The winners come from hundreds of public nominations and stories of remarkable individuals. They are whittled down to a shortlist by the judging panel, made up of sponsors who all have a stake in the future and success of our town.

The nominees are honoured at the glittering Luton’s Best Awards ceremony at the Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf and Spa. This year’s event is being held on Friday, November 29.

For more information and to enter visit www.loveluton.org.uk/lutonsbestawards

The categories are:

> Young Achiever Award. Sponsored by Barnfield College. This award will seek to recognise an outstanding effort and levels of achievement by a young person aged 20 or under, either in their school lives, work lives, in a sporting context or within the wider community.

> Adult Achiever Award. Sponsored by University of Bedfordshire. This award will seek to recognise an individual over the age of 21 who continues to achieve great things at work, in their profession, through arts and culture, in the field of education, sport, or a hobby or pastime.

> Service with a Smile Award. Sponsored by TUI. This award is looking for an individual or team employed either in the public, private or voluntary sector that goes above and beyond when it comes to customer service. Their effort and enthusiasm should have a positive effect on its customers and the business/organisation.

> Community Company of the Year Award. Sponsored by The Mall. This award is looking for nominations of organisations either commercial or not for profit who are based in the town and can demonstrate their support and commitment to the local community.

> Child of Courage Award. Sponsored by FCC Environment. Judges will seek to recognise any young person up to the age of 18 who has put themselves in danger to help or save the life of another or has battled against the odds and has overcome adversity in their personal life or made a stand to improve the lot of themselves or others.

> Lifetime Achievement Award. Sponsored by Ryebridge Construction. To recognise an individual whose achievements have been far-reaching in the community. Examples can include a volunteer who has given up their time for many years, a local carer or a business person who has given many years to improving the lives of people in Luton.

> Care in the Community Award. Sponsored by Volker Highways. This award is for an individual or group from either a professional or voluntary capacity. Those eligible include relatives (including children), friends, doctors, nurses or care workers who care for someone or a group of people. We are looking for an individual or group who have really gone that extra mile to care for our most vulnerable often showing incredible patience and understanding. Judges are looking for those who have cared for others sometimes over many years without giving thought to themselves.

> Community Project of the Year Award. Sponsored by London Luton Airport. Judges will be looking to recognise a community based or environmental project which has been initiated by local authorities, charities, community groups, schools or others. The project must demonstrate a tangible community benefit, whether it be the establishment of a new service or a substantial improvement to previously available facilities and services. The project should have been completed within the last 18 to 24 months.

> Keeping Luton Safe Award. Sponsored by Bedfordshire Fire & Rescue Service. The judges will be looking for individual members of the public or groups who have put themselves at risk and acted with bravery and courage to help save the life or protect the well being of another. This could include tackling crime, disorder or anti social behaviour. Another example could include individuals or groups which have made a positive community contribution in terms of improving the environment they live or work which improves the safety of others.

> Environmental Achievement Award. Sponsored by London Luton Airport Limited. An award to an individual or organisation demonstrating a commitment to enhancing and protecting our environment or a heritage site, introducing environmentally sustainable products or services and, in doing so, make a contribution to Luton’s environment or conservation areas. Examples could include an environmental community project; a school initiative involving children and parents or improving a conservation area to kick-start regeneration.

> Best Volunteer Award. Sponsored by Signature Flight Support. This award will recognise a volunteer(s) of any age who has made an outstanding contribution through giving up their own time to volunteer to help others, charities or initiatives across the town. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2018/2019.

> Community Businessperson of the Year Award.Sponsored by Engie. An individual of any age working for an organisation or studying in the town who has shown a commitment and involvement with the local community and can demonstrate excellence in business which in turn enhances the image of the business community and Luton, locally or on a wider scale or someone who has provided superior service to business and the community as a whole.

> Best Fundraiser Award. Sponsored by Basepoint. This award will recognise a tireless charity fund raiser/s of any age who has made an outstanding contribution either through their fundraising initiatives, voluntary work or other support. We ask that entries are for individuals still active in their role but you can list all activities they have taken part in prior to 2018/2019.

> Luton in Harmony Award. Sponsored by JB Interiors. An individual or organisation who has proactively promoted community cohesion and celebrated diversity in the town through their initiatives which have helped to improve the public image of Luton.

> Leisure and Culture Award. Sponsored by Luton Hoo Hotel, Golf & Spa. The judges will be looking to award an individual or organisation which has excelled and inspired either as a professional or amateur in the areas of sport, arts, leisure, culture and heritage. The individual or organisation will need to demonstrate the support, commitment and success they have provided to the development and promotion of these areas within the boundaries of Luton.

> Sporting Inspiration Award. Sponsored by Luton Town Football Club. We are looking for an individual over the age of 18 who is a true sporting inspiration who has either excelled at their sport and/or helped others and is a positive role model. The entry should include:

A sports man or woman who has excelled in their chosen sport. Rankings and achievements made during the eligibility period must be given. Have demonstrated considerable commitment. Are an inspiration and positive role model to others. Have used their achievements and experiences to make a positive impact on their community and/or club. Special qualities that set them apart from others.

>Outstanding Teacher Award. Sponsored by Barthram Press.

The Teaching Award provides a unique opportunity for us to celebrate those who, tirelessly and often selflessly, dedicate their lives to securing a future for the next generation. The judges are looking for entries from students, parents and peers across Luton who feel their teacher deserves to be thanked and rewarded for their contributions. The person will still need to be teaching within the years 2018/2019.

> Good Neighbour Award. Sponsored by Active Luton. Is your neighbour one in a million? Do they make a difference to your life or the lives of the people in your community? We’re looking for nominations for this new award in 2019. This is a chance for neighbours to say ‘thank you’ to their neighbour who goes out of their way to help others, someone who shows kindness and consideration. Your neighbour must be at least 16 years of age.

> Luton Most Outstanding Citizen for 2019 Award. Sponsored by Strawberry Star Homes and the Mayor of Luton. This award seeks to recognise an outstanding citizen of any age group or walk of life who has shown loyalty and support to the town, or promoted and enhanced our reputation locally and nationally. For example this person could be a member of the business community, sporting, or community sector, anyone who has benefited the people of Luton, this could be in a professional capacity, volunteering or local charity work. It could be a neighbour a relative or anyone who, in your view, typifies the very best of Luton. This will be a highly contested award that seeks to recognise Luton’s Most Outstanding Citizen in 2019.

> The People’s Choice Award. Sponsored by The Luton News. The readers of the Luton News and Herald & Post will have the opportunity to pick the winner they feel is most deserving. On the week of 30th October the newspaper will announce the shortlisted candidates. You will have until Thursday 28th November to pick your worthy winner. You can do this by visiting www.lutontoday.co.uk.