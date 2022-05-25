Help for Luton youngsters looking for jobs at Employability Day

The event will bring together more than 30 employers (national and local, private and public sector) and a similar number of professionals from the Black community to help young people aged 10+ and their parents understand the career opportunities and pathways to success in making their career choices.

The Luton Employability Day is an inspirational event which aims to address the underachievement of young people, especially Black boys and young men.

Building on the success of similar employability days in Wolverhampton, Leicester and Manchester, this is a great opportunity for young people in and around Luton to engage, first-hand, with employers and gain invaluable advice, guidance and inspiration from professionals in their community.

This is the council's first employability day

Cllr Hazel Simmons MBE, Leader of Luton Council said, “We are delighted to be supporting this event so young people will have the chance to hear from a range of employers who can talk through job opportunities and career options available to them.

“It hasn’t been an easy time for young people - they have been particularly hard hit by the economic impact of the pandemic and it’s really important that we make sure that we do all we can to help them. This goes some way to ensure that Luton is a town that thrives and one where no-one is left behind”.

Dr Dwain Neil OBE, chairman of Reach Society, said: “The whole point of the Employability Day is to demonstrate that the model of inspirational events pioneered by the Society since 2010 could be adapted for roll out in a regional centres like Luton and Bedfordshire. We are delighted with the response of local role models and employers in the private, public and voluntary sectors to support the event.”

Reach Society was founded as a social enterprise in 2010 to encourage, motivate and inspire young people, especially those from the Black community, to raise their educational attainment through increased contact with diverse role models and employers in several sectors.