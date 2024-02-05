Help Luton burns survivor Shamiam produce film about star-crossed lovers
Brave burns survivor Shamiam Arif, 21, is in her final year at the University of Hertfordshire studying TV and film production – and she needs your help.
She and her fellow students on the award-winning course are fundraising to help plan, make and edit their final year film, entitled Heaven Knows.
It’s about two star-crossed lovers in the midst of the Troubles in Republican Ireland. It’s a story you know but with a twist you don’t.
Music binds this Catholic girl and her Protestant boyfriend but the stakes are high – all manner of morals and obligations present seemingly insurmountable threats, providing a backdrop of romance, drama and danger.
Director Alexander Campbell says: “It’s important we portray the real events of the Troubles as sensitively and as apolitically as we can.
"Colour is a key element of our story, with key colours being elevated, and shadows being used as a visual representation of the threat and danger facing people in their narratives.”
Shamiam – who suffered life changing injuries in a cot fire as a baby – has never let her disabilities stand in the way of what she wants to do.
She won several prizes at Challney Girls High for her can-do attitude, while her sunny smile made her a favourite at Broomfield Hospital where she was treated in the St Andrew’s Burns Unit by her beloved ‘Uncle Doctor’ – plastic surgeon Professor Peter Dziewulski.
She’s loved every minute of the course and has set her sights on a career in a mainstream organisation like the BBC. Visit the GoFundMe page to help.