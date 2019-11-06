Help Luton CCG improve services for children with special educational needs

Luton Clinical Commissioning Group (CCG) and Luton Council want to hear the public's views on services for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities (SEND).

Both organisations want to improve services and aim to work with parents and carers to make these improvements.

News

They want children and young people, and their families to lead happy, purposeful and fulfilled lives within a safe environment, achieve their full potential in early years settings, school and college in order to provide a firm foundation for adult life and have choices and control over the decisions that affect them.

Cllr Mahmood Hussain, portfolio holder for children and young people, said: “We want to find out what is important for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities and their families.

"And we also want them to tell us what their education, health and social care needs are so that we can plan services to meet their needs and improve their outcomes.

“We appreciate that some individuals may find it difficult to complete a survey online or would prefer to give their views face to face so officers are carrying out meetings with parents and young people in schools to ensure we give everyone the opportunity to have their say.”

Uzma Sarwar, Clinical Director for Children and Families and Primary Care Development, said: “Luton Clinical Commissioning Group are committed to working closely with our parent-carer forums, children and young people to transform local services.

"We want to hear your views and concerns so that we can be sure that the support available for children and young people with special education needs and disabilities in our area is the right support and we need your help to shape services.”

The outcomes of the survey will also help to shape a set of values and principles to guide how council and health services works together and with parents, carers. children and young people.

The consultation closes on Saturday, November 9, to complete a survey online visit www.luton.gov.uk/consult.