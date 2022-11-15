Help people to smile this Christmas

The Mall is once again partnering with their charities of the year on a campaign led by Luton Foodbank, and supported by Level Trust, the ‘Luton Smiles’ initiative.

Luton Smiles aims to provide 500 Christmas meals and toys to those in need in Luton this festive season, at a time when so many are struggling with the rising cost of living. These special packages will be invaluable to so many families this Christmas.

Visitors can donate new toys to the giant gift donation point located in Central Square at The Mall Luton, until December 23, ready for distribution on Christmas Eve. Donations can also be made on the Luton Smiles JustGiving page, or via the QR codes located on the gift donation point.

The initiative launches ahead of the opening of the free and highly anticipated Giving Grotto at The Mall on Saturday November 26, where young guests can learn how to care for Father Christmas’ reindeer at the stables. The Grotto is a free experience to support local families, however if families feel they are able to, there will be donation points for Luton Foodbank and Level Trust.

Salma Khan from Luton Foodbank said: “We are proud to be working with our friends at The Mall Luton on our Luton Smiles Campaign. With the cost-of-living crisis impacting on families around our town, we know many will miss out on having a joyful Christmas.”

Lavinia Douglass, Marketing Manager at The Mall Luton, said: “We are very happy to be working once again with Luton Foodbank on another initiative, Luton Smiles. The Mall recognises that this winter will unfortunately see lots of families in our community struggle to celebrate Christmas as they would like, so we hope that this campaign can put smiles on lots of faces this festive season. We encourage anyone who is able to, to please donate at our giant gift box in Central Square, and we thank you in advance for all of your support!”